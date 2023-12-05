When the New York Rangers face off against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Blake Wheeler light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Blake Wheeler score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Wheeler stats and insights

Wheeler has scored in two of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Senators.

Wheeler has scored one goal on the power play.

Wheeler's shooting percentage is 5.4%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have conceded 63 goals in total (3.3 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Wheeler recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:43 Home W 6-5 12/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:01 Away W 4-3 11/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:25 Home W 3-2 11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:51 Home L 5-1 11/25/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:50 Home W 7-4 11/24/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 11:47 Away W 3-1 11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:27 Away W 1-0 11/20/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:00 Away L 6-3 11/18/2023 Devils 1 1 0 14:35 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 13:56 Home W 4-3 SO

Rangers vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+

MSG and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

