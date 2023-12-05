Will Blake Wheeler Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 5?
When the New York Rangers face off against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Blake Wheeler light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Blake Wheeler score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Wheeler stats and insights
- Wheeler has scored in two of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Senators.
- Wheeler has scored one goal on the power play.
- Wheeler's shooting percentage is 5.4%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have conceded 63 goals in total (3.3 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Wheeler recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|10:43
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:01
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/29/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:25
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:51
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|12:50
|Home
|W 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Flyers
|2
|0
|2
|11:47
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|11:27
|Away
|W 1-0
|11/20/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|16:00
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|14:35
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|13:56
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rangers vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.