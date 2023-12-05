Will Braden Schneider Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 5?
When the New York Rangers square off against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Braden Schneider score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Braden Schneider score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Schneider stats and insights
- Schneider has scored in one of 23 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Senators.
- Schneider has zero points on the power play.
- Schneider averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.3%.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have conceded 63 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.3 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Schneider recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:11
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:18
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/29/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|11:33
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:46
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|15:56
|Home
|W 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:42
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:24
|Away
|W 1-0
|11/20/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|16:35
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|15:39
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:38
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
Rangers vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
