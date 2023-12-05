The Milwaukee Bucks (14-6) host the New York Knicks (12-7) after winning eight home games in a row. The Bucks are favored by 4.5 points in the contest, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Knicks vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSWI, and MSG

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: Fiserv Forum

Knicks vs. Bucks Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 114 - Knicks 113

Knicks vs Bucks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Bucks

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 4.5)

Knicks (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-1.1)

Bucks (-1.1) Pick OU: Over (225.5)



Over (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.8

The Knicks have put together an 11-8-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 8-12-0 mark of the Bucks.

Milwaukee (5-10) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (33.3%) than New York (1-1) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (50%).

Milwaukee's games have gone over the total 65% of the time this season (13 out of 20), which is more often than New York's games have (nine out of 19).

The Bucks have a .737 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (14-5) this season, higher than the .286 winning percentage for the Knicks as a moneyline underdog (2-5).

Knicks Performance Insights

The Knicks are 24th in the league in points scored (110.9 per game) and best in points conceded (105.5).

In 2023-24, New York is fourth-best in the NBA in rebounds (46.6 per game) and second-best in rebounds allowed (40.9).

This season the Knicks are third-worst in the league in assists at 23.1 per game.

New York is the fourth-best squad in the NBA in turnovers per game (12.1) and ninth in turnovers forced (14.3).

The Knicks are ninth in the NBA in 3-pointers made (13.7 per game) and sixth in 3-point percentage (37.7%).

