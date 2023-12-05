The Buffalo Bulls (1-7) will be attempting to end a five-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Butler Bulldogs (6-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Buffalo vs. Butler Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other MAC Games

Buffalo Stats Insights

  • Buffalo is 1-4 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulls rank 87th.
  • The Bulls' 69.3 points per game are only 0.3 more points than the 69 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
  • Buffalo is 1-1 when it scores more than 69 points.

Buffalo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Buffalo scored more points at home (82.2 per game) than on the road (74.6) last season.
  • At home, the Bulls conceded 71.3 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 84.1.
  • Buffalo drained more 3-pointers at home (8 per game) than on the road (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.9%) than on the road (30%).

Buffalo Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Iona L 89-64 Hertz Arena
11/29/2023 @ James Madison L 81-66 Atlantic Union Bank Center
12/2/2023 Saint Bonaventure L 80-65 Alumni Arena
12/5/2023 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 Western Kentucky - Alumni Arena
12/21/2023 @ Richmond - Robins Center

