The Buffalo Bulls (1-7) will be attempting to end a five-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Butler Bulldogs (6-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Buffalo vs. Butler Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Buffalo Stats Insights

Buffalo is 1-4 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulls rank 87th.

The Bulls' 69.3 points per game are only 0.3 more points than the 69 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

Buffalo is 1-1 when it scores more than 69 points.

Buffalo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Buffalo scored more points at home (82.2 per game) than on the road (74.6) last season.

At home, the Bulls conceded 71.3 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 84.1.

Buffalo drained more 3-pointers at home (8 per game) than on the road (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.9%) than on the road (30%).

Buffalo Upcoming Schedule