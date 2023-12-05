How to Watch Buffalo vs. Butler on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Buffalo Bulls (1-7) will be attempting to end a five-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Butler Bulldogs (6-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buffalo vs. Butler Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other MAC Games
- Western Michigan vs Notre Dame (7:00 PM ET | December 5)
- Bradley vs Akron (7:00 PM ET | December 5)
- Indiana State vs Northern Illinois (8:00 PM ET | December 5)
Buffalo Stats Insights
- Buffalo is 1-4 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulls rank 87th.
- The Bulls' 69.3 points per game are only 0.3 more points than the 69 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
- Buffalo is 1-1 when it scores more than 69 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Buffalo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Buffalo scored more points at home (82.2 per game) than on the road (74.6) last season.
- At home, the Bulls conceded 71.3 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 84.1.
- Buffalo drained more 3-pointers at home (8 per game) than on the road (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.9%) than on the road (30%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Buffalo Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Iona
|L 89-64
|Hertz Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ James Madison
|L 81-66
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|12/2/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|L 80-65
|Alumni Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Butler
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|Western Kentucky
|-
|Alumni Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Richmond
|-
|Robins Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.