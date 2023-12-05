The Butler Bulldogs (6-2) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Buffalo Bulls (1-7) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Butler vs. Buffalo matchup in this article.

Buffalo vs. Butler Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Buffalo vs. Butler Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Buffalo vs. Butler Betting Trends

Buffalo has covered twice in six matchups with a spread this year.

The Bulls have been an underdog by 23.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Butler is 7-1-0 ATS this season.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of eight times this season.

