Buffalo vs. Butler: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 5
The Butler Bulldogs (6-2) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Buffalo Bulls (1-7) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Butler vs. Buffalo matchup in this article.
Buffalo vs. Butler Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Buffalo vs. Butler Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Butler Moneyline
|Buffalo Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Butler (-23.5)
|149.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Butler (-22.5)
|149.5
|-7000
|+2000
Buffalo vs. Butler Betting Trends
- Buffalo has covered twice in six matchups with a spread this year.
- The Bulls have been an underdog by 23.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- Butler is 7-1-0 ATS this season.
- The Bulldogs and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of eight times this season.
