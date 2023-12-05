Tuesday's contest at Hinkle Fieldhouse has the Butler Bulldogs (6-2) matching up with the Buffalo Bulls (1-7) at 8:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 88-63 win, as our model heavily favors Butler.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Buffalo vs. Butler Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Buffalo vs. Butler Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 88, Buffalo 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Buffalo vs. Butler

Computer Predicted Spread: Butler (-24.7)

Butler (-24.7) Computer Predicted Total: 151.0

Butler has put together a 7-1-0 record against the spread this season, while Buffalo is 2-4-0. A total of four out of the Bulldogs' games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the Bulls' games have gone over.

Buffalo Performance Insights

The Bulls are being outscored by 13.8 points per game, with a -111 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.3 points per game (283rd in college basketball), and allow 83.1 per outing (350th in college basketball).

Buffalo pulls down 31.9 rebounds per game (240th in college basketball) while conceding 29.6 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.3 boards per game.

Buffalo hits 6.4 three-pointers per game (266th in college basketball) at a 28.3% rate (325th in college basketball), compared to the 9.8 per outing its opponents make, shooting 41.1% from deep.

Buffalo has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 16.8 per game (362nd in college basketball) while forcing 10.1 (310th in college basketball).

