The Butler Bulldogs (3-1) face the Buffalo Bulls (1-4) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 1.

Buffalo vs. Butler Game Information

Buffalo Players to Watch

  • Posh Alexander: 12.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Pierre Brooks: 13.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jahmyl Telfort: 12.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • DJ Davis: 11.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Connor Turnbull: 5.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.5 BLK

Butler Top Players (2022-23)

  • Simas Lukosius: 11.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jayden Taylor: 12.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Manny Bates: 11.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Eric Hunter Jr.: 8.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Chuck Harris: 10.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Buffalo vs. Butler Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Butler Rank Butler AVG Buffalo AVG Buffalo Rank
328th 65.3 Points Scored 77.5 45th
112th 67.9 Points Allowed 77.7 347th
357th 27.4 Rebounds 34.8 35th
351st 5.6 Off. Rebounds 9.9 60th
274th 6.5 3pt Made 7.0 219th
211th 12.6 Assists 14.7 62nd
113th 11.2 Turnovers 13.9 332nd

