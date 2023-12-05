Buffalo vs. Butler December 5 Tickets & Start Time
The Butler Bulldogs (3-1) face the Buffalo Bulls (1-4) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 1.
Buffalo vs. Butler Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Buffalo Players to Watch
- Posh Alexander: 12.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Pierre Brooks: 13.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jahmyl Telfort: 12.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- DJ Davis: 11.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Connor Turnbull: 5.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.5 BLK
Butler Top Players (2022-23)
- Simas Lukosius: 11.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jayden Taylor: 12.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Manny Bates: 11.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Eric Hunter Jr.: 8.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Chuck Harris: 10.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Buffalo vs. Butler Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Butler Rank
|Butler AVG
|Buffalo AVG
|Buffalo Rank
|328th
|65.3
|Points Scored
|77.5
|45th
|112th
|67.9
|Points Allowed
|77.7
|347th
|357th
|27.4
|Rebounds
|34.8
|35th
|351st
|5.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|60th
|274th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|7.0
|219th
|211th
|12.6
|Assists
|14.7
|62nd
|113th
|11.2
|Turnovers
|13.9
|332nd
