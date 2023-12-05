The Butler Bulldogs (6-2) are heavy, 23.5-point favorites as they look to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Buffalo Bulls (1-7) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has a point total of 149.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Buffalo vs. Butler Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Butler -23.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Buffalo and its opponents have scored more than 149.5 combined points twice this season.

Buffalo's average game total this season has been 152.4, 2.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Buffalo is 2-4-0 against the spread this year.

Butler has had more success against the spread than Buffalo this season, recording an ATS record of 7-1-0, as opposed to the 2-4-0 mark of Buffalo.

Buffalo vs. Butler Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Butler 3 37.5% 83.4 152.7 69 152.1 142 Buffalo 2 33.3% 69.3 152.7 83.1 152.1 147

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Buffalo Insights & Trends

The Bulls' 69.3 points per game are only 0.3 more points than the 69 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Buffalo vs. Butler Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 23.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Butler 7-1-0 0-0 4-4-0 Buffalo 2-4-0 1-0 3-3-0

Buffalo vs. Butler Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Butler Buffalo 10-6 Home Record 11-4 3-9 Away Record 3-9 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.2 61.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.6 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.