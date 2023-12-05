The New York Rangers, with Chris Kreider, are in action Tuesday against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Kreider's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Chris Kreider vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Kreider Season Stats Insights

Kreider's plus-minus this season, in 18:43 per game on the ice, is +8.

In Kreider's 23 games played this season he's scored in 12 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Kreider has a point in 15 of 23 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Kreider has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in eight of 23 games played.

Kreider's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.8% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kreider going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Kreider Stats vs. the Senators

On defense, the Senators have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 63 goals in total (3.3 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 23 Games 3 22 Points 3 14 Goals 2 8 Assists 1

