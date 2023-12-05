Tuesday's game between the Georgetown Hoyas (7-1) and Colgate Raiders (4-2) squaring off at Cotterell Court has a projected final score of 59-53 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Hoyas, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on December 5.

In their last outing on Wednesday, the Raiders earned a 97-22 victory against Keuka.

Colgate vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York

Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Colgate vs. Georgetown Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgetown 59, Colgate 53

Other Patriot Predictions

Colgate Schedule Analysis

Against the Cornell Big Red on November 7, the Raiders registered their best win of the season, a 71-60 home victory.

Colgate 2023-24 Best Wins

71-60 at home over Cornell (No. 226) on November 7

61-55 at home over Canisius (No. 243) on November 16

57-51 on the road over UMBC (No. 322) on November 11

Colgate Leaders

Tiasia McMillan: 11.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.7 BLK, 51.8 FG%

11.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.7 BLK, 51.8 FG% Madison Schiller: 9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 58.1 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 58.1 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15) Taylor Golembiewski: 14.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.6 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

14.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.6 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16) Sophia Diehl: 7.3 PTS, 39.5 FG%

7.3 PTS, 39.5 FG% Morgan McMahon: 9.8 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

Colgate Performance Insights

The Raiders are outscoring opponents by 12.1 points per game with a +73 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.3 points per game (210th in college basketball) and allow 52.2 per contest (18th in college basketball).

