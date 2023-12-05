The Georgetown Hoyas (7-1) will attempt to continue a four-game road winning run at the Colgate Raiders (4-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at 6:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Colgate Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Colgate vs. Georgetown Scoring Comparison

  • The Hoyas average 8.2 more points per game (60.4) than the Raiders give up (52.2).
  • Georgetown is 6-0 when it scores more than 52.2 points.
  • Colgate's record is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 60.4 points.
  • The Raiders average 64.3 points per game, 16.7 more points than the 47.6 the Hoyas give up.
  • Colgate has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 47.6 points.
  • When Georgetown allows fewer than 64.3 points, it is 7-1.
  • The Raiders shoot 45.0% from the field, 12.8% higher than the Hoyas concede defensively.

Colgate Leaders

  • Tiasia McMillan: 11.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.7 BLK, 51.8 FG%
  • Madison Schiller: 9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 58.1 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)
  • Taylor Golembiewski: 14.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.6 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)
  • Sophia Diehl: 7.3 PTS, 39.5 FG%
  • Morgan McMahon: 9.8 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colgate Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 @ Miami (FL) L 67-49 Watsco Center
11/26/2023 Norfolk State L 58-51 Watsco Center
11/29/2023 Keuka W 97-22 Cotterell Court
12/5/2023 Georgetown - Cotterell Court
12/8/2023 Le Moyne - Cotterell Court
12/18/2023 @ Cent. Conn. St. - William H. Detrick Gymnasium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.