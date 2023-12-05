How to Watch the Colgate vs. Georgetown Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Georgetown Hoyas (7-1) will attempt to continue a four-game road winning run at the Colgate Raiders (4-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at 6:00 PM ET.
Colgate Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Colgate vs. Georgetown Scoring Comparison
- The Hoyas average 8.2 more points per game (60.4) than the Raiders give up (52.2).
- Georgetown is 6-0 when it scores more than 52.2 points.
- Colgate's record is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 60.4 points.
- The Raiders average 64.3 points per game, 16.7 more points than the 47.6 the Hoyas give up.
- Colgate has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 47.6 points.
- When Georgetown allows fewer than 64.3 points, it is 7-1.
- The Raiders shoot 45.0% from the field, 12.8% higher than the Hoyas concede defensively.
Colgate Leaders
- Tiasia McMillan: 11.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.7 BLK, 51.8 FG%
- Madison Schiller: 9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 58.1 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)
- Taylor Golembiewski: 14.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.6 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)
- Sophia Diehl: 7.3 PTS, 39.5 FG%
- Morgan McMahon: 9.8 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)
Colgate Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|L 67-49
|Watsco Center
|11/26/2023
|Norfolk State
|L 58-51
|Watsco Center
|11/29/2023
|Keuka
|W 97-22
|Cotterell Court
|12/5/2023
|Georgetown
|-
|Cotterell Court
|12/8/2023
|Le Moyne
|-
|Cotterell Court
|12/18/2023
|@ Cent. Conn. St.
|-
|William H. Detrick Gymnasium
