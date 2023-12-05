The Georgetown Hoyas (7-1) will attempt to continue a four-game road winning run at the Colgate Raiders (4-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at 6:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Colgate Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York

Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Colgate vs. Georgetown Scoring Comparison

The Hoyas average 8.2 more points per game (60.4) than the Raiders give up (52.2).

Georgetown is 6-0 when it scores more than 52.2 points.

Colgate's record is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 60.4 points.

The Raiders average 64.3 points per game, 16.7 more points than the 47.6 the Hoyas give up.

Colgate has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 47.6 points.

When Georgetown allows fewer than 64.3 points, it is 7-1.

The Raiders shoot 45.0% from the field, 12.8% higher than the Hoyas concede defensively.

Colgate Leaders

Tiasia McMillan: 11.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.7 BLK, 51.8 FG%

11.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.7 BLK, 51.8 FG% Madison Schiller: 9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 58.1 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 58.1 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15) Taylor Golembiewski: 14.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.6 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

14.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.6 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16) Sophia Diehl: 7.3 PTS, 39.5 FG%

7.3 PTS, 39.5 FG% Morgan McMahon: 9.8 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colgate Schedule