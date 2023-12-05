The Lafayette Leopards (1-8) aim to halt a five-game road losing skid at the Columbia Lions (6-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Columbia vs. Lafayette Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Columbia Stats Insights

This season, the Lions have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Leopards' opponents have hit.

Columbia has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.

The Lions are the 117th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Leopards rank 329th.

The Lions put up 77.2 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 71.3 the Leopards allow.

Columbia is 5-1 when scoring more than 71.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Columbia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Columbia posted 70.4 points per game last season in home games, which was 5.4 more points than it averaged in away games (65.0).

The Lions surrendered 72.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 79.5 when playing on the road.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Columbia performed better in home games last season, making 8.5 threes per game with a 32.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 31.0% three-point percentage on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Columbia Upcoming Schedule