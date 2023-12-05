How to Watch Columbia vs. Lafayette on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Lafayette Leopards (1-8) aim to halt a five-game road losing skid at the Columbia Lions (6-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Columbia vs. Lafayette Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Columbia Stats Insights
- This season, the Lions have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Leopards' opponents have hit.
- Columbia has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.
- The Lions are the 117th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Leopards rank 329th.
- The Lions put up 77.2 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 71.3 the Leopards allow.
- Columbia is 5-1 when scoring more than 71.3 points.
Columbia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Columbia posted 70.4 points per game last season in home games, which was 5.4 more points than it averaged in away games (65.0).
- The Lions surrendered 72.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 79.5 when playing on the road.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Columbia performed better in home games last season, making 8.5 threes per game with a 32.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 31.0% three-point percentage on the road.
Columbia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Maine
|W 75-56
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|11/29/2023
|Loyola (MD)
|W 69-57
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|12/3/2023
|@ New Hampshire
|L 80-71
|Lundholm Gymnasium
|12/5/2023
|Lafayette
|-
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|12/11/2023
|@ Fairleigh Dickinson
|-
|Rothman Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Fordham
|-
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
