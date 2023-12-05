The Columbia Lions (6-3) welcome in the Lafayette Leopards (1-8) after winning five straight home games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Columbia vs. Lafayette matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Columbia vs. Lafayette Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Columbia vs. Lafayette Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Columbia Moneyline Lafayette Moneyline BetMGM Columbia (-6.5) 137.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Columbia vs. Lafayette Betting Trends

Columbia has covered three times in six chances against the spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Lions have gone over the point total twice.

Lafayette has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this year.

So far this year, two of the Leopards games have hit the over.

