Tuesday's game at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium has the Columbia Lions (6-3) taking on the Lafayette Leopards (1-8) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 74-63 victory, as our model heavily favors Columbia.

The matchup has no set line.

Columbia vs. Lafayette Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium

Columbia vs. Lafayette Score Prediction

Prediction: Columbia 74, Lafayette 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Columbia vs. Lafayette

Computer Predicted Spread: Columbia (-10.9)

Columbia (-10.9) Computer Predicted Total: 137.5

Columbia has gone 3-3-0 against the spread, while Lafayette's ATS record this season is 3-4-0. The Lions have hit the over in two games, while Leopards games have gone over two times.

Columbia Performance Insights

The Lions have a +110 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.2 points per game. They're putting up 77.2 points per game to rank 131st in college basketball and are allowing 65.0 per contest to rank 59th in college basketball.

Columbia is 117th in the nation at 34.8 rebounds per game. That's 4.6 more than the 30.2 its opponents average.

Columbia knocks down 7.7 three-pointers per game (157th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.9 on average.

The Lions rank 147th in college basketball with 96.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 27th in college basketball defensively with 80.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Columbia wins the turnover battle by 2.3 per game, committing 12.7 (241st in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.0.

