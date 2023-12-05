Columbia vs. Lafayette December 5 Tickets & Start Time
The Columbia Lions (4-2) face the Lafayette Leopards (1-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Columbia vs. Lafayette Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Columbia Players to Watch
- Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa: 12.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Josh Odunowo: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Blair Thompson: 9.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Avery Brown: 11.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Zavian McLean: 9.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Lafayette Top Players (2022-23)
- CJ Fulton: 10.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kyle Jenkins: 9.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Leo O'Boyle: 11.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Josh Rivera: 10.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- T.J. Berger: 7.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Columbia vs. Lafayette Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Columbia Rank
|Columbia AVG
|Lafayette AVG
|Lafayette Rank
|276th
|67.8
|Points Scored
|62.4
|352nd
|324th
|75.8
|Points Allowed
|65.6
|50th
|248th
|30.7
|Rebounds
|29.6
|298th
|162nd
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.2
|289th
|125th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|8.8
|42nd
|289th
|11.7
|Assists
|15.5
|29th
|283rd
|12.9
|Turnovers
|10.7
|61st
