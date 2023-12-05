The Columbia Lions (4-2) face the Lafayette Leopards (1-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Columbia vs. Lafayette Game Information

Columbia Players to Watch

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa: 12.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Josh Odunowo: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK Blair Thompson: 9.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Avery Brown: 11.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Zavian McLean: 9.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Lafayette Top Players (2022-23)

CJ Fulton: 10.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Kyle Jenkins: 9.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Leo O'Boyle: 11.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Josh Rivera: 10.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK T.J. Berger: 7.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Columbia vs. Lafayette Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Columbia Rank Columbia AVG Lafayette AVG Lafayette Rank 276th 67.8 Points Scored 62.4 352nd 324th 75.8 Points Allowed 65.6 50th 248th 30.7 Rebounds 29.6 298th 162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 7.2 289th 125th 7.8 3pt Made 8.8 42nd 289th 11.7 Assists 15.5 29th 283rd 12.9 Turnovers 10.7 61st

