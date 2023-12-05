The Columbia Lions (4-2) face the Lafayette Leopards (1-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Columbia vs. Lafayette Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Columbia Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Columbia Players to Watch

  • Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa: 12.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Josh Odunowo: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Blair Thompson: 9.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Avery Brown: 11.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Zavian McLean: 9.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Lafayette Top Players (2022-23)

  • CJ Fulton: 10.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kyle Jenkins: 9.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Leo O'Boyle: 11.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Josh Rivera: 10.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • T.J. Berger: 7.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Columbia vs. Lafayette Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Columbia Rank Columbia AVG Lafayette AVG Lafayette Rank
276th 67.8 Points Scored 62.4 352nd
324th 75.8 Points Allowed 65.6 50th
248th 30.7 Rebounds 29.6 298th
162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 7.2 289th
125th 7.8 3pt Made 8.8 42nd
289th 11.7 Assists 15.5 29th
283rd 12.9 Turnovers 10.7 61st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.