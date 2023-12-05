The Lafayette Leopards (1-8) are underdogs (+6.5) as they attempt to break a five-game losing streak when they visit the Columbia Lions (6-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The over/under is 137.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Columbia vs. Lafayette Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Columbia -6.5 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Columbia Betting Records & Stats

In three of six games this season, Columbia and its opponents have combined to score more than 137.5 points.

Columbia's games this year have an average point total of 142.2, 4.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Lions' ATS record is 3-3-0 this season.

Columbia has split the two games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Lions have played as a favorite of -275 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied probability of a win from Columbia, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.

Columbia vs. Lafayette Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Columbia 3 50% 77.2 137.8 65.0 136.3 146 Lafayette 4 57.1% 60.6 137.8 71.3 136.3 138.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Columbia Insights & Trends

The Lions average 77.2 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 71.3 the Leopards give up.

Columbia is 2-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when scoring more than 71.3 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Columbia vs. Lafayette Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Columbia 3-3-0 1-0 2-4-0 Lafayette 3-4-0 3-4 2-5-0

Columbia vs. Lafayette Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Columbia Lafayette 6-9 Home Record 5-7 1-13 Away Record 5-16 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 10-9-0 70.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 61.9 65.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.