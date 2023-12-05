Tuesday's game at Newman Arena has the Cornell Big Red (4-4) taking on the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-6) at 7:00 PM ET on December 5. Our computer prediction projects a 67-57 win for Cornell, who are favored by our model.

The Big Red took care of business in their most recent outing 58-53 against Bucknell on Saturday.

Cornell vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York

Cornell vs. Saint Bonaventure Score Prediction

Prediction: Cornell 67, Saint Bonaventure 57

Other Ivy League Predictions

Cornell Schedule Analysis

The Big Red's best victory this season came against the Southern Illinois Salukis, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 152) in our computer rankings. The Big Red secured the 80-77 win on the road on November 11.

The Big Red have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation (two).

Cornell 2023-24 Best Wins

80-77 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 152) on November 11

58-53 on the road over Bucknell (No. 287) on December 2

58-57 on the road over Binghamton (No. 332) on November 29

52-47 on the road over Mount St. Mary's (No. 333) on November 18

Cornell Leaders

Kaya Ingram: 10.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.8 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

10.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.8 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Emily Pape: 9.1 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

9.1 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Summer Parker-Hall: 7.4 PTS, 46.2 FG%

7.4 PTS, 46.2 FG% Rachel Kaus: 9.6 PTS, 58.3 FG%

9.6 PTS, 58.3 FG% Azareya Kilgoe: 5.9 PTS, 28.8 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

Cornell Performance Insights

The Big Red's -58 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 56.1 points per game (313th in college basketball) while allowing 63.4 per contest (164th in college basketball).

