How to Watch Cornell vs. Syracuse on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cornell Big Red (7-1) aim to build on a four-game winning run when visiting the Syracuse Orange (5-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome. The matchup airs on ACC Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Cornell vs. Syracuse Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Cornell Stats Insights
- The Big Red are shooting 51.3% from the field, 8.7% higher than the 42.6% the Orange's opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Cornell has a 7-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.6% from the field.
- The Big Red are the 180th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Orange sit at 140th.
- The Big Red score an average of 85.5 points per game, 14.2 more points than the 71.3 the Orange allow.
- When it scores more than 71.3 points, Cornell is 7-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Cornell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Cornell scored more points at home (84.5 per game) than on the road (80.6) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Big Red conceded 10.2 fewer points per game at home (70.6) than away (80.8).
- At home, Cornell sunk 11.1 trifectas per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (10.6). Cornell's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.1%) than on the road (33.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cornell Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Utah Valley
|W 74-61
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/29/2023
|Monmouth
|W 91-87
|Newman Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Lafayette
|W 79-71
|Kirby Sports Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Syracuse
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/19/2023
|@ Siena
|-
|MVP Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Robert Morris
|-
|UPMC Events Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.