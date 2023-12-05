The Cornell Big Red (7-1) aim to build on a four-game winning run when visiting the Syracuse Orange (5-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome. The matchup airs on ACC Network.

Cornell vs. Syracuse Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York TV: ACCN

Cornell Stats Insights

The Big Red are shooting 51.3% from the field, 8.7% higher than the 42.6% the Orange's opponents have shot this season.

This season, Cornell has a 7-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.6% from the field.

The Big Red are the 180th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Orange sit at 140th.

The Big Red score an average of 85.5 points per game, 14.2 more points than the 71.3 the Orange allow.

When it scores more than 71.3 points, Cornell is 7-1.

Cornell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Cornell scored more points at home (84.5 per game) than on the road (80.6) last season.

In 2022-23, the Big Red conceded 10.2 fewer points per game at home (70.6) than away (80.8).

At home, Cornell sunk 11.1 trifectas per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (10.6). Cornell's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.1%) than on the road (33.6%).

