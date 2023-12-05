The Cornell Big Red (7-1) aim to build on a four-game winning run when visiting the Syracuse Orange (5-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome. The matchup airs on ACC Network.

Cornell vs. Syracuse Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York
  • TV: ACCN
Cornell Stats Insights

  • The Big Red are shooting 51.3% from the field, 8.7% higher than the 42.6% the Orange's opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Cornell has a 7-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.6% from the field.
  • The Big Red are the 180th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Orange sit at 140th.
  • The Big Red score an average of 85.5 points per game, 14.2 more points than the 71.3 the Orange allow.
  • When it scores more than 71.3 points, Cornell is 7-1.

Cornell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Cornell scored more points at home (84.5 per game) than on the road (80.6) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Big Red conceded 10.2 fewer points per game at home (70.6) than away (80.8).
  • At home, Cornell sunk 11.1 trifectas per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (10.6). Cornell's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.1%) than on the road (33.6%).

Cornell Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Utah Valley W 74-61 Flagler Gymnasium
11/29/2023 Monmouth W 91-87 Newman Arena
12/2/2023 @ Lafayette W 79-71 Kirby Sports Center
12/5/2023 @ Syracuse - JMA Wireless Dome
12/19/2023 @ Siena - MVP Arena
12/22/2023 @ Robert Morris - UPMC Events Center

