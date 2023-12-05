Tuesday's contest features the Syracuse Orange (5-3) and the Cornell Big Red (7-1) facing off at JMA Wireless Dome (on December 5) at 8:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 79-73 victory for Syracuse.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Cornell vs. Syracuse Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ACC Network

Where: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Cornell vs. Syracuse Score Prediction

Prediction: Syracuse 79, Cornell 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Cornell vs. Syracuse

Computer Predicted Spread: Syracuse (-5.6)

Syracuse (-5.6) Computer Predicted Total: 151.9

Syracuse is 1-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Cornell's 2-3-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Orange are 3-4-0 and the Big Red are 4-1-0.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cornell Performance Insights

The Big Red have a +68 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.5 points per game. They're putting up 85.5 points per game, 23rd in college basketball, and are giving up 77 per contest to rank 301st in college basketball.

Cornell wins the rebound battle by an average of 4.3 boards. It pulls down 33.1 rebounds per game (180th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 28.8.

Cornell hits 10 three-pointers per game (20th in college basketball) at a 35.1% rate (117th in college basketball), compared to the 8.1 per game its opponents make, at a 30.4% rate.

Cornell has lost the turnover battle by 2.5 per game, committing 15.4 (350th in college basketball) while forcing 12.9 (127th in college basketball).

