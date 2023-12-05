The Cornell Big Red (4-4) take the court against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Cornell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York

Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York TV: ESPN+

Cornell vs. Saint Bonaventure Scoring Comparison

The Bonnies put up an average of 59 points per game, only 4.4 fewer points than the 63.4 the Big Red allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 63.4 points, Saint Bonaventure is 1-2.

Cornell is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 59 points.

The Big Red record 56.1 points per game, 12.4 fewer points than the 68.5 the Bonnies allow.

Saint Bonaventure is 2-0 when giving up fewer than 56.1 points.

This year the Big Red are shooting 39.6% from the field, 3.9% lower than the Bonnies give up.

The Bonnies shoot 38.1% from the field, just two lower than the Big Red allow.

Cornell Leaders

Kaya Ingram: 10.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.8 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

10.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.8 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Emily Pape: 9.1 PTS, 38 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

9.1 PTS, 38 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Summer Parker-Hall: 7.4 PTS, 46.2 FG%

7.4 PTS, 46.2 FG% Rachel Kaus: 9.6 PTS, 58.3 FG%

9.6 PTS, 58.3 FG% Azareya Kilgoe: 5.9 PTS, 28.8 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

Cornell Schedule