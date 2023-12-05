The Cornell Big Red (7-1) are 3.5-point underdogs as they try to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Syracuse Orange (5-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network. The matchup's over/under is 164.5.

Cornell vs. Syracuse Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Favorite Spread Over/Under Syracuse -3.5 164.5

Big Red Betting Records & Stats

Cornell and its opponents have scored more than 164.5 combined points once this season.

The average over/under for Cornell's matchups this season is 162.5, two fewer points than this game's total.

Cornell are 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

Cornell has split the two match ups it has played as underdogs this season.

The Big Red have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +140.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cornell has a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Cornell vs. Syracuse Over/Under Stats

Games Over 164.5 % of Games Over 164.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Syracuse 1 14.3% 76.4 161.9 71.3 148.3 148.8 Cornell 1 20% 85.5 161.9 77 148.3 151.5

Additional Cornell Insights & Trends

The Big Red's 85.5 points per game are 14.2 more points than the 71.3 the Orange give up to opponents.

Cornell is 2-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall when it scores more than 71.3 points.

Cornell vs. Syracuse Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Syracuse 1-6-0 0-3 3-4-0 Cornell 2-3-0 0-0 4-1-0

Cornell vs. Syracuse Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Syracuse Cornell 11-7 Home Record 11-2 5-6 Away Record 6-8 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 76.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.5 70.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 80.6 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

