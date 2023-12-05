Donte DiVincenzo and the New York Knicks face the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

DiVincenzo put up 21 points in his previous game, which ended in a 119-106 win against the Raptors.

Below we will look at DiVincenzo's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Donte DiVincenzo Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 9.2 10.7 Rebounds -- 2.8 2.6 Assists -- 1.7 1.7 PRA -- 13.7 15 PR -- 12 13.3



Looking to bet on one or more of DiVincenzo's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Donte DiVincenzo Insights vs. the Bucks

DiVincenzo has taken 7.4 shots per game this season and made 3.2 per game, which account for 8.3% and 7.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

DiVincenzo's opponents, the Bucks, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.3 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

Conceding 118.1 points per contest, the Bucks are the 23rd-ranked squad in the league on defense.

Conceding 44.4 rebounds per contest, the Bucks are the 18th-ranked squad in the league.

Giving up 26.4 assists per contest, the Bucks are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Donte DiVincenzo vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/3/2023 18 3 4 0 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.