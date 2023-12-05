Tuesday's game between the Duquesne Dukes (3-3) and Fordham Rams (5-3) going head to head at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 67-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Duquesne, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on December 5.

The Rams are coming off of a 74-62 loss to Maine in their last game on Saturday.

Fordham vs. Duquesne Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh

Fordham vs. Duquesne Score Prediction

Prediction: Duquesne 67, Fordham 59

Fordham Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Rams took down the Albany Great Danes 66-63 on November 10.

Fordham 2023-24 Best Wins

66-63 at home over Albany (No. 155) on November 10

76-49 at home over UMass Lowell (No. 339) on November 25

80-46 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 340) on November 28

Fordham Leaders

Matilda Flood: 6.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

6.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20) Taylor Donaldson: 17.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 39.4 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (17-for-46)

17.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 39.4 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (17-for-46) Emy Hayford: 10.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 40.2 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

10.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 40.2 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Maranda Nyborg: 6.1 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 48.8 FG%

6.1 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 48.8 FG% Taya Davis: 6.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

Fordham Performance Insights

The Rams outscore opponents by 8.4 points per game (posting 65.3 points per game, 198th in college basketball, and allowing 56.9 per outing, 72nd in college basketball) and have a +67 scoring differential.

