Fordham vs. Duquesne Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 5
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Tuesday's game between the Duquesne Dukes (3-3) and Fordham Rams (5-3) going head to head at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 67-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Duquesne, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on December 5.
The Rams are coming off of a 74-62 loss to Maine in their last game on Saturday.
Fordham vs. Duquesne Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Fordham vs. Duquesne Score Prediction
- Prediction: Duquesne 67, Fordham 59
Fordham Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Rams took down the Albany Great Danes 66-63 on November 10.
Fordham 2023-24 Best Wins
- 66-63 at home over Albany (No. 155) on November 10
- 76-49 at home over UMass Lowell (No. 339) on November 25
- 80-46 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 340) on November 28
Fordham Leaders
- Matilda Flood: 6.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)
- Taylor Donaldson: 17.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 39.4 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (17-for-46)
- Emy Hayford: 10.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 40.2 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)
- Maranda Nyborg: 6.1 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 48.8 FG%
- Taya Davis: 6.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
Fordham Performance Insights
- The Rams outscore opponents by 8.4 points per game (posting 65.3 points per game, 198th in college basketball, and allowing 56.9 per outing, 72nd in college basketball) and have a +67 scoring differential.
