How to Watch the Fordham vs. Duquesne Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Duquesne Dukes (3-3) face the Fordham Rams (5-3) on Tuesday at 6:00 PM ET in A-10 play.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Fordham Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Fordham vs. Duquesne Scoring Comparison
- The Rams put up the same points per game as the Dukes give up to opponents (65.3).
- When it scores more than 65.3 points, Fordham is 5-0.
- Duquesne has a 2-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.3 points.
- The 63.8 points per game the Dukes put up are 6.9 more points than the Rams give up (56.9).
- When Duquesne puts up more than 56.9 points, it is 2-3.
- Fordham is 5-1 when giving up fewer than 63.8 points.
- The Dukes are making 36.7% of their shots from the field, 2.1% lower than the Rams allow to opponents (38.8%).
- The Rams make 42.3% of their shots from the field, 5.6% higher than the Dukes' defensive field-goal percentage.
Fordham Leaders
- Matilda Flood: 6.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)
- Taylor Donaldson: 17.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 39.4 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (17-for-46)
- Emy Hayford: 10.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 40.2 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)
- Maranda Nyborg: 6.1 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 48.8 FG%
- Taya Davis: 6.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Fordham Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|UMass Lowell
|W 76-49
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|11/28/2023
|Saint Peter's
|W 80-46
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|12/2/2023
|Maine
|L 74-62
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|12/5/2023
|@ Duquesne
|-
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|12/7/2023
|@ Siena
|-
|MVP Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Fairfield
|-
|Leo D. Mahoney Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.