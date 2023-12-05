The Duquesne Dukes (3-3) face the Fordham Rams (5-3) on Tuesday at 6:00 PM ET in A-10 play.

Fordham Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh

Fordham vs. Duquesne Scoring Comparison

The Rams put up the same points per game as the Dukes give up to opponents (65.3).

When it scores more than 65.3 points, Fordham is 5-0.

Duquesne has a 2-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.3 points.

The 63.8 points per game the Dukes put up are 6.9 more points than the Rams give up (56.9).

When Duquesne puts up more than 56.9 points, it is 2-3.

Fordham is 5-1 when giving up fewer than 63.8 points.

The Dukes are making 36.7% of their shots from the field, 2.1% lower than the Rams allow to opponents (38.8%).

The Rams make 42.3% of their shots from the field, 5.6% higher than the Dukes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Fordham Leaders

Matilda Flood: 6.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

6.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20) Taylor Donaldson: 17.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 39.4 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (17-for-46)

17.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 39.4 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (17-for-46) Emy Hayford: 10.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 40.2 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

10.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 40.2 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Maranda Nyborg: 6.1 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 48.8 FG%

6.1 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 48.8 FG% Taya Davis: 6.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

