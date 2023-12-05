New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Franklin County, New York today? We've got the information.
Franklin County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Franklin Academy High School at Salmon River Central High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Fort Covington, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
