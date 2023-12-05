Immanuel Quickley and the New York Knicks face the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 1, Quickley posted 10 points in a 119-106 win versus the Raptors.

With prop bets available for Quickley, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Immanuel Quickley Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 15.4 15.4 Rebounds -- 3.1 2.8 Assists -- 2.8 1.7 PRA -- 21.3 19.9 PR -- 18.5 18.2 3PM 1.5 2.1 2.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Quickley's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Immanuel Quickley Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, Quickley has made 5.3 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 13.2% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 15.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.1 per game.

Quickley's Knicks average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Bucks are one of the league's fastest, ranking fourth with 104.3 possessions per contest.

The Bucks allow 118.1 points per game, 23rd-ranked in the league.

The Bucks are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 44.4 rebounds per game.

The Bucks are the 18th-ranked team in the league, conceding 26.4 assists per game.

The Bucks give up 13.2 made 3-pointers per game, 18th-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Immanuel Quickley vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/3/2023 22 14 3 1 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.