There are four games featuring an Ivy League team on the Tuesday college basketball schedule, including the Pennsylvania Quakers versus the Villanova Wildcats.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Ivy League Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Pennsylvania Quakers at Villanova Wildcats 7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 5 - UMass Lowell River Hawks at Brown Bears 7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 5 NESN (Live stream on Fubo) UMass Lowell River Hawks at Brown Bears 7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 5 NESN (Live stream on Fubo) (Live stream on ESPN+) Saint Bonaventure Bonnies at Cornell Big Red 7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 5 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow Ivy League games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!