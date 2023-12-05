Can we anticipate Jacob Trouba lighting the lamp when the New York Rangers face off with the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jacob Trouba score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Trouba stats and insights

Trouba has scored in two of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Senators.

Trouba has no points on the power play.

He has a 4.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have given up 63 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.3 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Trouba recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 21:43 Home W 6-5 12/2/2023 Predators 1 1 0 23:33 Away W 4-3 11/29/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 24:09 Home W 3-2 11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 23:36 Home L 5-1 11/25/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 21:54 Home W 7-4 11/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 27:36 Away W 3-1 11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 23:52 Away W 1-0 11/20/2023 Stars 2 0 2 23:57 Away L 6-3 11/18/2023 Devils 0 0 0 21:40 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 22:54 Home W 4-3 SO

Rangers vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+

MSG and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

