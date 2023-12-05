Will Jacob Trouba Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 5?
Can we anticipate Jacob Trouba lighting the lamp when the New York Rangers face off with the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Jacob Trouba score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700
Trouba stats and insights
- Trouba has scored in two of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Senators.
- Trouba has no points on the power play.
- He has a 4.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have given up 63 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.3 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Trouba recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|21:43
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|23:33
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/29/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|24:09
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|23:36
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|21:54
|Home
|W 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|27:36
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|23:52
|Away
|W 1-0
|11/20/2023
|Stars
|2
|0
|2
|23:57
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|21:40
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|22:54
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
Rangers vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+
