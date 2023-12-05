The New York Knicks, Jalen Brunson included, take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Brunson, in his last action, had 22 points and eight assists in a 119-106 win over the Raptors.

With prop bets available for Brunson, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 24.9 27.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.7 4.1 Assists 5.5 5.5 6.6 PRA -- 34.1 38.1 PR -- 28.6 31.5 3PM 2.5 3.3 4.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Brunson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jalen Brunson Insights vs. the Bucks

Brunson is responsible for attempting 21.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.1 per game.

Brunson is averaging 7.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 19.3% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Brunson's opponents, the Bucks, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.3 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

Giving up 118.1 points per game, the Bucks are the 23rd-ranked squad in the league on defense.

Conceding 44.4 rebounds per game, the Bucks are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Bucks allow 26.4 assists per game, 18th-ranked in the NBA.

The Bucks are the 18th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jalen Brunson vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/3/2023 42 45 5 4 2 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.