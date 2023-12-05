If you reside in Jefferson County, New York and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jefferson County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lyme Central School at Belleville Henderson CSD

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Adams, NY

Adams, NY Conference: Frontier D

Frontier D How to Stream: Watch Here

Thousand Islands High School at South Lewis High School