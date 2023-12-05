The New York Rangers' upcoming contest against the Ottawa Senators is set for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jimmy Vesey find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jimmy Vesey score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Vesey stats and insights

In four of 21 games this season, Vesey has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Senators yet this season.

Vesey has zero points on the power play.

Vesey averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 19.2%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

On defense, the Senators are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 63 goals in total (3.3 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 17.3 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Vesey recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:26 Home W 6-5 12/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:34 Away W 4-3 11/29/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 8:58 Home W 3-2 11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:11 Home L 5-1 11/25/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 14:25 Home W 7-4 11/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:03 Away W 3-1 11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:15 Away W 1-0 11/20/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:34 Away L 6-3 11/18/2023 Devils 2 2 0 11:14 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 6:14 Home W 4-3 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+

MSG and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.