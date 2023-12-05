In the upcoming contest versus the Ottawa Senators, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Jonny Brodzinski to light the lamp for the New York Rangers? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Jonny Brodzinski score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Brodzinski stats and insights

Brodzinski is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not faced the Senators yet this season.

Brodzinski has no points on the power play.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have conceded 63 goals in total (3.3 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 17.3 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+

MSG and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

