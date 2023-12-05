The New York Knicks, Josh Hart included, square off versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Hart totaled 17 points and eight rebounds in his last game, which ended in a 119-106 win versus the Raptors.

In this piece we'll dive into Hart's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Josh Hart Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.2 10.0 Rebounds 5.5 6.2 6.2 Assists -- 2.6 2.7 PRA -- 17 18.9 PR -- 14.4 16.2



Josh Hart Insights vs. the Bucks

Hart is responsible for attempting 7.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.0 per game.

Hart's opponents, the Bucks, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fourth, averaging 104.3 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

The Bucks concede 118.1 points per contest, 23rd-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Bucks are 18th in the league, allowing 44.4 rebounds per game.

The Bucks are the 18th-ranked team in the league, allowing 26.4 assists per game.

Josh Hart vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/3/2023 36 6 10 5 0 1 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.