Knicks vs. Bucks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 5
The Milwaukee Bucks (14-6), on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET, aim to extend an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the New York Knicks (12-7).
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Knicks vs. Bucks matchup.
Knicks vs. Bucks Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSWI, and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
Knicks vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bucks Moneyline
|Knicks Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bucks (-6.5)
|223.5
|-250
|+200
|FanDuel
|Bucks (-6)
|223
|-260
|+215
Knicks vs Bucks Additional Info
Knicks vs. Bucks Betting Trends
- The Bucks outscore opponents by three points per game (scoring 121.1 points per game to rank third in the league while allowing 118.1 per outing to rank 23rd in the NBA) and have a +60 scoring differential overall.
- The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game, with a +103 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.9 points per game (24th in NBA) and allow 105.5 per outing (first in league).
- The two teams combine to score 232 points per game, 8.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- These teams surrender 223.6 points per game combined, 0.1 more points than the over/under for this matchup.
- Milwaukee has covered eight times in 20 matchups with a spread this season.
- New York is 11-8-0 ATS this season.
Knicks and Bucks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Knicks
|+5000
|+2200
|-
|Bucks
|+450
|+185
|-
