The Milwaukee Bucks (14-6), on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET, aim to extend an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the New York Knicks (12-7).

Knicks vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSWI, and MSG

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Knicks vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Bucks Moneyline Knicks Moneyline BetMGM Bucks (-6.5) 223.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bucks (-6) 223 -260 +215 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Knicks vs Bucks Additional Info

Knicks vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks outscore opponents by three points per game (scoring 121.1 points per game to rank third in the league while allowing 118.1 per outing to rank 23rd in the NBA) and have a +60 scoring differential overall.

The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game, with a +103 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.9 points per game (24th in NBA) and allow 105.5 per outing (first in league).

The two teams combine to score 232 points per game, 8.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

These teams surrender 223.6 points per game combined, 0.1 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Milwaukee has covered eight times in 20 matchups with a spread this season.

New York is 11-8-0 ATS this season.

Knicks and Bucks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Knicks +5000 +2200 - Bucks +450 +185 -

