Knicks vs. Bucks December 5 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Knicks (10-7), on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, play the Milwaukee Bucks (13-5). The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.
Knicks vs. Bucks Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: TNT
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle is putting up 19.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He's also draining 39.5% of his shots from the floor and 27.5% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.
- Jalen Brunson is averaging 24.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He's sinking 46.4% of his shots from the field and 46.9% from 3-point range (eighth in NBA), with 3.1 triples per contest.
- The Knicks are getting 6.2 points, 11.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Mitchell Robinson this year.
- The Knicks are receiving 16.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3 assists per game from Immanuel Quickley this year.
- The Knicks are getting 7.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Josh Hart this season.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo puts up 30.1 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks.
- Damian Lillard puts up 26 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, shooting 41.7% from the floor and 33.6% from downtown with 2.9 made treys per contest.
- Brook Lopez puts up 13.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 50.6% from the floor and 34.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
- Bobby Portis puts up 11.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 48% from the field.
- Malik Beasley averages 11.2 points, 1.3 assists and 4.6 rebounds.
Knicks vs. Bucks Stat Comparison
|Bucks
|Knicks
|120.9
|Points Avg.
|110
|117.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|105.1
|49.2%
|Field Goal %
|44.1%
|37.4%
|Three Point %
|37.3%
