The New York Knicks (10-7), on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, play the Milwaukee Bucks (13-5). The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.

Knicks vs. Bucks Game Information

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle is putting up 19.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He's also draining 39.5% of his shots from the floor and 27.5% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.

Jalen Brunson is averaging 24.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He's sinking 46.4% of his shots from the field and 46.9% from 3-point range (eighth in NBA), with 3.1 triples per contest.

The Knicks are getting 6.2 points, 11.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Mitchell Robinson this year.

The Knicks are receiving 16.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3 assists per game from Immanuel Quickley this year.

The Knicks are getting 7.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Josh Hart this season.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo puts up 30.1 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Damian Lillard puts up 26 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, shooting 41.7% from the floor and 33.6% from downtown with 2.9 made treys per contest.

Brook Lopez puts up 13.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 50.6% from the floor and 34.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Bobby Portis puts up 11.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 48% from the field.

Malik Beasley averages 11.2 points, 1.3 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

Knicks vs. Bucks Stat Comparison

Bucks Knicks 120.9 Points Avg. 110 117.8 Points Allowed Avg. 105.1 49.2% Field Goal % 44.1% 37.4% Three Point % 37.3%

