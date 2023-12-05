Knicks vs. Bucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New York Knicks (12-7) are 4.5-point underdogs as they look to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (14-6) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSWI, and MSG. The point total is 223.5 in the matchup.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Knicks vs. Bucks Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: TNT, BSWI, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-4.5
|223.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York has played eight games this season that finished with a combined score over 223.5 points.
- The average over/under for New York's outings this season is 216.4, 7.1 fewer points than this game's point total.
- New York has an 11-8-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Knicks have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win two times (28.6%) in those games.
- New York has not won as an underdog of +165 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- New York has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Knicks vs Bucks Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Knicks vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 223.5
|% of Games Over 223.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|17
|85%
|121.1
|232
|118.1
|223.6
|233.9
|Knicks
|8
|42.1%
|110.9
|232
|105.5
|223.6
|220.9
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- New York has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over its last 10 games.
- The Knicks have hit the over in six of their past 10 outings.
- Against the spread, New York has had better results on the road (7-3-0) than at home (4-5-0).
- The Knicks put up an average of 110.9 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 118.1 the Bucks allow to opponents.
- New York is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall when it scores more than 118.1 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Knicks vs. Bucks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|11-8
|1-1
|9-10
|Bucks
|8-12
|5-10
|13-7
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Knicks vs. Bucks Point Insights
|Knicks
|Bucks
|110.9
|121.1
|24
|3
|6-0
|8-11
|6-0
|14-5
|105.5
|118.1
|1
|23
|11-8
|1-3
|12-7
|4-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.