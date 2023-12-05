The New York Knicks (12-7) are 4.5-point underdogs as they look to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (14-6) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSWI, and MSG. The point total is 223.5 in the matchup.

Knicks vs. Bucks Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: TNT, BSWI, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -4.5 223.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York has played eight games this season that finished with a combined score over 223.5 points.

The average over/under for New York's outings this season is 216.4, 7.1 fewer points than this game's point total.

New York has an 11-8-0 record against the spread this year.

The Knicks have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win two times (28.6%) in those games.

New York has not won as an underdog of +165 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

New York has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Knicks vs Bucks Additional Info

Knicks vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 17 85% 121.1 232 118.1 223.6 233.9 Knicks 8 42.1% 110.9 232 105.5 223.6 220.9

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

New York has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over its last 10 games.

The Knicks have hit the over in six of their past 10 outings.

Against the spread, New York has had better results on the road (7-3-0) than at home (4-5-0).

The Knicks put up an average of 110.9 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 118.1 the Bucks allow to opponents.

New York is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall when it scores more than 118.1 points.

Knicks vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Knicks and Bucks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 11-8 1-1 9-10 Bucks 8-12 5-10 13-7

Knicks vs. Bucks Point Insights

Knicks Bucks 110.9 Points Scored (PG) 121.1 24 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 6-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 8-11 6-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 14-5 105.5 Points Allowed (PG) 118.1 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 23 11-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 1-3 12-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-0

