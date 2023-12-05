The New York Knicks (12-7) are dealing with just one player on the injury report, Julius Randle, as they prepare for their Tuesday, December 5 game against the Milwaukee Bucks (14-6) at Fiserv Forum, which begins at 7:30 PM ET.

The Knicks' most recent outing on Friday ended in a 119-106 victory against the Raptors. Jalen Brunson put up 22 points, five rebounds and eight assists for the Knicks.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Julius Randle PF Questionable Knee 20.4 10.2 5.5

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Bucks Injuries: Jae Crowder: Out (Groin), Pat Connaughton: Questionable (Ankle), Andre Jackson: Questionable (Back)

Knicks vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: TNT, BSWI, and MSG

TNT, BSWI, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Knicks vs. Bucks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -6.5 223.5

