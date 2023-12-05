How to Watch the Knicks vs. Bucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (14-6) will try to extend an eight-game home win streak when they square off against the New York Knicks (12-7) on December 5, 2023 at Fiserv Forum.
Knicks vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Knicks vs Bucks Additional Info
Knicks Stats Insights
- The Knicks have shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points fewer than the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.
- This season, New York has a 7-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.9% from the field.
- The Knicks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 27th.
- The Knicks score an average of 110.9 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 118.1 the Bucks allow.
- New York has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 118.1 points.
Knicks Home & Away Comparison
- The Knicks put up more points per game at home (111.7) than away (110.2), and also give up fewer points at home (103.2) than on the road (107.5).
- At home, New York gives up 103.2 points per game. Away, it allows 107.5.
- At home the Knicks are collecting 23.1 assists per game, 0.1 more than away (23.0).
Knicks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|DaQuan Jeffries
|Questionable
|Illness
|Evan Fournier
|Questionable
|Illness
