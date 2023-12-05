The Milwaukee Bucks (14-6) will try to extend an eight-game home win streak when they square off against the New York Knicks (12-7) on December 5, 2023 at Fiserv Forum.

Knicks vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Knicks vs Bucks Additional Info

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks have shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points fewer than the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.

This season, New York has a 7-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.9% from the field.

The Knicks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 27th.

The Knicks score an average of 110.9 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 118.1 the Bucks allow.

New York has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 118.1 points.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

The Knicks put up more points per game at home (111.7) than away (110.2), and also give up fewer points at home (103.2) than on the road (107.5).

At home the Knicks are collecting 23.1 assists per game, 0.1 more than away (23.0).

Knicks Injuries