Player prop bet odds for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Julius Randle and others are available when the Milwaukee Bucks host the New York Knicks at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday (beginning at 7:30 PM ET).

Knicks vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSWI, and MSG

TNT, BSWI, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Knicks vs Bucks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -102) 9.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -156) 1.5 (Over: -161)

Tuesday's over/under for Randle is 21.5 points, 1.1 more than his season average.

He has collected 10.2 boards per game, 0.7 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.

Randle averages 5.5 assists, 1.0 more than Tuesday's over/under.

Randle averages 1.6 made three-pointers, 0.1 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: +108) 5.5 (Over: -135) 2.5 (Over: -175)

The 24.9 points Jalen Brunson has scored per game this season is 1.6 fewer than his prop total set for Tuesday (26.5).

His per-game rebound average of 3.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game (3.5).

Brunson has averaged 5.5 assists per game, which is the same as Tuesday's assist over/under.

Brunson has averaged 3.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

Mitchell Robinson Props

PTS REB 6.5 (Over: +112) 9.5 (Over: -128)

Mitchell Robinson's 6.2-point scoring average is 0.3 less than Tuesday's prop total.

His per-game rebounding average of 10.7 is 1.2 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday (9.5).

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -128) 11.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: +114) 0.5 (Over: +172)

The 29.9 points Antetokounmpo has scored per game this season is 0.4 more than his prop bet over/under set for Tuesday (29.5).

He has grabbed 10.8 rebounds per game, 0.7 fewer than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged 4.9 assists per game, 0.6 fewer than Tuesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Antetokounmpo's 0.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (0.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: +108) 5.5 (Over: -135) 2.5 (Over: -175)

Damian Lillard's scoring average (25.5) is equal to Tuesday's points prop for him.

His per-game rebounding average of 4.6 is 1.1 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday (3.5).

Lillard averages 6.9 assists, 0.4 more than Tuesday's prop bet (6.5).

He 2.8 made three-pointers average is 0.7 lower than his prop bet on Tuesday.

