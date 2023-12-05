The Milwaukee Bucks (14-6) and the New York Knicks (12-7) are slated to play on Tuesday at Fiserv Forum, with a tip-off time of 7:30 PM ET. When these two teams hit the hardwood, Julius Randle is one of the players to watch.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Bucks

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5

Tuesday, December 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSWI, MSG

Knicks' Last Game

On Friday, in their most recent game, the Knicks topped the Raptors 119-106. With 22 points, Jalen Brunson was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 22 5 8 1 0 3 Donte DiVincenzo 21 1 1 0 0 7 Julius Randle 20 10 9 0 0 1

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle gets the Knicks 20.4 points, 10.2 boards and 5.5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Brunson adds 24.9 points per game, plus 3.7 boards and 5.5 assists.

Mitchell Robinson's numbers for the season are 6.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest, making 57.8% of his shots from the field.

The Knicks get 15.4 points per game from Immanuel Quickley, plus 3.1 boards and 2.8 assists.

Josh Hart gives the Knicks 8.2 points, 6.2 boards and 2.6 assists per game, plus 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 27.4 4.1 6.6 0.9 0.1 4.0 Julius Randle 23.3 9.9 6.1 0.4 0.3 1.6 Josh Hart 10.0 6.2 2.7 1.0 0.5 1.3 Mitchell Robinson 5.6 9.6 0.6 1.6 1.8 0.0 Immanuel Quickley 15.4 2.8 1.7 0.5 0.2 2.1

