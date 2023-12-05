New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lewis County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Lewis County, New York? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Lewis County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Thousand Islands High School at South Lewis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Turin, NY
- Conference: Frontier C
- How to Stream: Watch Here
