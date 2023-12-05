Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Lewis County, New York? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lewis County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Thousand Islands High School at South Lewis High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
  • Location: Turin, NY
  • Conference: Frontier C
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.