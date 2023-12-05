MAAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Bucknell Bison and the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers hit the court in the only game on the college basketball schedule on Tuesday that include MAAC squads.
MAAC Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Bucknell Bison at Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers
|7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 5
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
