The Bucknell Bison and the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers hit the court in the only game on the college basketball schedule on Tuesday that include MAAC squads.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MAAC Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV Bucknell Bison at Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers 7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 5 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow MAAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!