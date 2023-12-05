Will Mika Zibanejad Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 5?
Can we anticipate Mika Zibanejad scoring a goal when the New York Rangers face off with the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Mika Zibanejad score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Zibanejad stats and insights
- In five of 23 games this season, Zibanejad has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Senators.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also seven assists.
- Zibanejad's shooting percentage is 10.2%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have conceded 63 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.3 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Zibanejad recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Sharks
|2
|1
|1
|17:26
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|18:28
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/29/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|20:49
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/27/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|21:41
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|19:09
|Home
|W 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Flyers
|2
|2
|0
|17:51
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|20:45
|Away
|W 1-0
|11/20/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|21:19
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:47
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|23:10
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rangers vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.