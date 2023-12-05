Mika Zibanejad and the New York Rangers will play on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Ottawa Senators. There are prop bets for Zibanejad available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Mika Zibanejad vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Zibanejad Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Zibanejad has a plus-minus rating of +7, while averaging 19:40 on the ice per game.

Zibanejad has scored a goal in five of 23 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Zibanejad has a point in 13 of 23 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Zibanejad has had an assist in a game 10 times this season over 23 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Zibanejad's implied probability to go over his point total is 63.6% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Zibanejad going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 47.6%.

Zibanejad Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have given up 63 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 23 Games 3 19 Points 4 6 Goals 1 13 Assists 3

