Mitchell Robinson and the rest of the New York Knicks will be facing the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Robinson, in his last game (December 1 win against the Raptors), produced six points and four steals.

We're going to break down Robinson's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Mitchell Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 6.2 5.6 Rebounds 9.5 10.7 9.6 Assists -- 0.5 0.6 PRA -- 17.4 15.8 PR -- 16.9 15.2



Mitchell Robinson Insights vs. the Bucks

Robinson has taken 4.7 shots per game this season and made 2.7 per game, which account for 5.3% and 6.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

Robinson's opponents, the Bucks, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.3 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

The Bucks are the 23rd-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 118.1 points per contest.

On the glass, the Bucks have given up 44.4 rebounds per contest, which puts them 18th in the NBA.

Allowing 26.4 assists per contest, the Bucks are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA.

Mitchell Robinson vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/3/2023 29 0 15 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.