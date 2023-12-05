New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nassau County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Nassau County, New York, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Nassau County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hempstead High School at Elmont Memorial Senior High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Elmont, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Syosset Senior High School at Great Neck North Senior High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Great Neck, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friends Senior Academy at Farmingdale Senior High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Farmingdale, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
H. Frank Carey High School at East Rockaway Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: East Rockaway, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.