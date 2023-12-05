We have high school basketball action in New York County, New York today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

New York County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

East Side Community High School at The Clinton School

  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 5
  • Location: Manhattan, NY
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

