When the New York Rangers play the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Nick Bonino find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Nick Bonino score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bonino stats and insights

Bonino has scored in one of 23 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Senators yet this season.

Bonino has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have conceded 63 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.3 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Bonino recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 12:54 Home W 6-5 12/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:30 Away W 4-3 11/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:12 Home W 3-2 11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:19 Home L 5-1 11/25/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 11:54 Home W 7-4 11/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:25 Away W 3-1 11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:10 Away W 1-0 11/20/2023 Stars 1 0 1 12:14 Away L 6-3 11/18/2023 Devils 0 0 0 10:58 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 11:44 Home W 4-3 SO

Rangers vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+

MSG and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.