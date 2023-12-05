New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Onondaga County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball competition in Onondaga County, New York today, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.
Onondaga County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Tully JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Tully, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Marcellus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Marcellus, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Solvay Senior High School at Cazenovia Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Cazenovia, NY
- Conference: Onondaga - Liberty National
- How to Stream: Watch Here
