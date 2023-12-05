New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Otsego County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Otsego County, New York, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Otsego County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Kortright Senior High School at Worcester Central School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Worcester, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
